KALAT: Unidentified armed men gunned down one person and injured another and escaped the scene here on Sunday.Levies sources said that the incident took place in Touk area of Kalat where unknown sprayed bullets at two people. One person was killed on the spot in the firing while another sustained serious wounds.

The assailants managed to flee from the scene after committing the murder. The body and injured were move to hospital for medico-legal formalities.