Khawaja Asif holds open Kutchery

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif held an Open Kutchery at the PML-N House Paris Road here on Sunday.

He listened to the public problems sympathetically and issued necessary orders on various applications for urgent compliance.

MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram, Mayor of Sialkot Ch Tauheed Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Ch Bashir Ahmed, local PML-N leaders Mehmoodul Hassan Babar Khan, Farooq Ghuman and President PML-N Women Wing Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid Malik were also present.