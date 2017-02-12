Indian troops martyr four youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: At least five Kashmiri youth including a civilian martyred by Indian troops in their stepped-up state terrorism in Kulgam district, early in the morning today (Sunday).

Two Indian troops were also killed in the clashes which took place after forces cordoned off Nowpora area of Frisal in the district, Indian media reported.

Four youth were killed in the crackdown operation launched jointly by Indian Army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Frisal area of the district, Deputy Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar confirmed to media.

Two of the four martyred youth have been identified as Zubair Ahmad Butt of Nowpora, Frisal, and Ashfaq Ahmad of Shopian.

The police officer said the bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of a house where the youth were staying in.

“Operation in Kulgam is still on,” said the Indian Army.