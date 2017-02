LAHORE: At least eight labourers were injured when roof of an under construction house collapsed here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that roof of an under construction house located in Model Town of the provincial capital Lahore caved in when the labourers were engaged in routine work.

Eight labourers were trapped under the debris and sustained injuries.

Rescue personnel retrieved the injured labourers and shifted them to hospital where condition of two labourers was stated to be serious.