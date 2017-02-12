Early harvest energy projects under CPEC to be completed next year

ISLAMABAD: Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), 12 early harvest energy generation projects including Sahiwal coal fired project, Port Qasim power plant and Karot Hydro power station, would be completed by 2017-18 which would help to meet energy requirements of the country.

“These energy generation projects would produce over 5000 MW of electricity and overcome power demand supply gap in the country”, official sources in Ministry of Planning said.

Talking to APP, the sources informed that the early harvest projects were related to energy generation projects based on coal, solar, wind and hydel.

The medium term projects under CPEC however, the sources said would be completed by 2025, where as the long term projects would be completed by the year 2030, adding that development work on all the projects were gaining the momentum by every passing day.

The existing list of power projects would be adjusted based on the discussion during the visit of the Chinese experts team in current month while the updated list would be discussed during next meeting of Joint Energy Working Group with China.

A complete national consensus was observed during the meeting of 6th Joint Cooperation Committee as all the federating units participated, which gave a good message to Chinese government which also helped boost their confidence.

“The Chinese government had also shown its intentions to include Diamir-Bash Dam projects in the CPEC, adding that government was also focusing the mega project which would enhance water storage capacity of the country”, the sources infomred.

The land acquisition process has been completed by spending Rs 101 billion and project would be completed with in 8-10 years which would also help increase the life span of Mangla and Tarbela dams.

Regarding up-gradation of power transmission lines, the official sources updated that the ground breaking of Matiari-Lahore and Matiari-Faisalabad power transmission line under CPEC was likely to be held by end of current month.

The feasibility study for the transmission lines, have been completed and land acquisition process is under progress.

In addition, the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the power transmission lines would be announced in next fiscal year (2017-18).

The Chinese side has nominated China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Company (CET) and State Grid for this purpose, the sources added.