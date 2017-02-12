COAS spend day with troops deployed at forward posts in SWA

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited South Waziristan Agency (SWA) and spent the day with troops deployed at forward posts, says an ISPR press release issued here on Sunday.

On arrival, COAS was briefed by the GOC about security and stability situation in the Agency including border management and rehabilitation of TDPs.

Expressing his satisfaction on operational gains, development works and measures for better border security management, COAS directed to continue focusing on stability operations and socio economic development for enduring peace in the area.

While interacting with troops, COAS lauded their bravery and commitment which enabled re-establishment of writ of the state. He also acknowledged and appreciated resolve of tribal brethren and the local administration for supporting the Army’s effort.

He said that Pak Army will continue its efforts while also supporting mainstreaming of FATA by the Government as per aspirations of the local tribes.

Earlier, on arrival at SWA, COAS was received by Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Peshawar Corps.