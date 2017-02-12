CJP takes notice of NADRA overcharging overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took notice on Saturday of the issue of overcharging from overseas Pakistanis by National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA).

According to reports, NADRA has been asking Pakistanis living outside their country to pay excessive fee for issuance and renewal of identity cards.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Chairman has ordered NADRA chairman to submit a conclusive report within ten days. Supreme Court spokesperson stated that Pakistanis residing in foreign countries are being charged a heavy amount of Rs 22,000 after increasing it from Rs 10,000 for the issuance of new ID cards.

Moreover, overseas Pakistanis are asked to pay Rs. 31,000 for renewal of their ID cards. CJP Saqib Nisar took notice of the issue upon request of an overseas Pakistani.—APP