Whole region will benefit from fruits of CPEC: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punajb Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game-changer in the real sense.

Not only Pakistan but the whole region will benefit from the fruits of the project, he said while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders and workers here on Saturday.

The CM said that China is making a historic investment of $52 billion under the CPEC project in Pakistan. Projects under the project are being carried out in whole of Pakistan and the world is astonished at the speedy completion of the projects in the country, he added.

CPEC has opened new vistas of foreign investment in Pakistan which would give unusual benefits to the country. Weare thankful to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and the Chinese people for historic investment package under CPEC, the chief minister added.

The CM said that CPEC is a gigantic project of prosperity and development of Pakistan which has become a reality. Speedy completion of CPEC-related projects is our priority, and these projects would change the destiny of the nation, he added.

The CPEC would play a vital role in alleviating poverty as well as elimination terrorism and fanaticism. The people of all four provinces and other territories including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir would benefit from the CPEC projects, he added. Under CPEC, energy projects are being completed speedily in Pakistan, he added.

He said that no conspiracy would be allowed against the project, as enemies of CPEC were enemies of Pakistan. Different projects including energy, infrastructure, Gwadar Port and industrial cooperation are included in CPEC and speedy work was being carried out on them.

Solar, coal and hydel energy producing plants are being set up under CPEC, which would be helpful to cope with energy crisis in Pakistan, he added.