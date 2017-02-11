UK to be hit by coldest temperatures of the winter this weekend

LONDON: Bitterly cold weather coupled with icy winds and snow is set to hit the UK this weekend as the Met Office has forecast coldest weather of the ongoing winter over the next two days.

The Met Office has also forecast snow upto 10 centimeters in the North East’s higher grounds and gales during the next 48 hours.

Warnings have also been issued for the north, south east and some areas of southern Scotland as travelers in these areas may face difficulties due to icy roads.

Health experts warned citizens especially sick and elderly to ensure essential food and medicines at homes.

It is likely that the mercury across the UK might remain just above the freezing point.

The Met Office forecast that mercury could drop below -11C, the lowest temperature so far recorded this winter.