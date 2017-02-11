Two dead, 10 injured as passenger buses collide in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: A woman and child among two people died and 10 others were injured in collision between passenger buses here on Saturday.

Police said that two over-speeding passenger buses collided at Haroonabad-Faqirwal Road in Bahawalnagar.

A woman and child died on the spot in the accident and 10 people sustained injuries, who were rushed to hospital where condition of two wounded passengers was stated to be serious.

The police impounded both vehicles and after registering cases against their drivers started the investigation.