LARKANA: Three people drowned and seven others were missing after their overcrowded boat capsized in the River Indus.

Police and rescue officials said that the Larkana-bound boat was carrying 30 pilgrims from Naushero Feroz to shrine of Pir Muhban Shah.

Rescue sources said that three people had drowned while seven others had gone missing.

Divers have managed to rescue 20 passengers. The rescue operation is still underway to search the missing pilgrims.