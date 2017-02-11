Six dead bodies recover in rescue operation

LARKANA: Rescue teams of Pak Navy and Local drivers during the rescue operation recovered on Saturday six dead bodies, when a boat carrying devotees capsized due to over-loading, carrying over 30 people in River Indus near Bhelreji Patten of Taluka Dokri (Larkana) on Friday night.



According to police sources, a boat, ferrying devotees of a saint Pir Muhban Shah, capsized on Friday night in the River Indus, some ten kilometers away from Dokri area in Larkana district.

Police sources further told that they were identified as Sonoo Warar, Sajjad Warar, Hamid Shah, Dawood Channa, Daim Siyal and Gulzar Channa.

The dead-bodies were handed-over to the hairs by the area police.

A police official said 22 persons were rescued till Friday night and the rescue operation resumed on Saturday morning, during which six bodies were recovered while seven others were still missing. Rescue efforts were underway for search of missing people, official sources said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Kashif Ali Tipu said rescue teams of Pak Navy from Sukkur, Shahbaz Rangers and Local divers were taking part in search and rescue operation.

He also directed the rescue teams to leave no stone unturned in the rescue operation.

The DC Larkana said that a control room has been established at DC Office Larkana with Phone No. 074-9410337- 9410338 in this regard.

The Commissioner Larkana/Sukkur Divisions Abass Baloch, DIG Larkana Abdullah Shaikh, SSP Larkana were also present on the scene to monitor the rescue operation.

Besides, Sindh Senior Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Sindh Mnister for Agriculture Suhail Ahmed Siyal also visited the site of incident.

Meanwhile, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief on the death of devotees in boat that capzizeed near Larkana.

In a condolence message, Chairman PPP expressed sympathies with the members of the bereaved families and also directed the Sindh Government to make arrangements for immediate payment to the members of the brieved families.