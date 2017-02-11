Several wounded as Iraq police clash with protesters

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and rubber-coated bullets Saturday on protesters who attempted to force a cordon and march on Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, police said.



The demonstrators, who had gathered in their thousands in the heart of the capital were demanding electoral reform ahead of provincial elections due in September.

The protest started peacefully and several speakers addressed the large crowd on Tahrir square before some of the demonstrators broke away and attempted to break through a security cordon guarding the main road to the Green Zone.

“The demonstrators tried to cross Jumhuriya Bridge, the security forces fired tear gas to stop them but they insisted,” a senior police official said.