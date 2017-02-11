Secure your WhatsApp messages from everyone now

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new two-step verification process, which will help in increasing the safety and security of the users. The messaging giant was working on this security verification since a long time and it seems that the benefits have now been reaped.



In an official statement issued by WhatsApp, the company states:

“When you have the feature enabled, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp must be accompanied by the six-digit passcode that you choose.”

After the activation, users will have to enter a six-digit security code apart from the regular phone number, text message or voice call authentication. They will now be required to enter their code once every seven days, in case of forgetting it, the users can also register their email and use it for further correspondence.