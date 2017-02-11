Morgan heroics down Kings by 7 wickets

DUBAI: Riding on Eoin Morgan’s fifty, Peshawar Zalmi registered their first win in Pakistan Super League 2017 as they chase a target of 119 runs set by Karachi Kings on Friday.



Morgan scored seven 4’s and three 6’s in his 80-run innings which sealed the match for Peshawar Zalmi.

Muhammad Amir trapped Hafeez right in front while Kamran top-edged one to Imad Wasim of Sohail Khan to set Kings’ hopes alive.

However, partnership between Eoin Morgan and David Malan steadied the ship for Zalmi and took the team past 40 at the end of the powerplay.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi Captain Dareen Sammy won the toss and decided to bowl first, his team restricted the Karachi kings to low scoring total of 118 runs.

Shoaib Malik top scored with 44, hitting three fours and one six in his 36-ball innings. Other main scorers were Ravi Bopara (33), Kieron Pollard (27) not out.

Muhammad Hafeez bowl brilliantly by taking two key wickets of Kings, dismissing Chris Gayle on (2) and Shahzaib Hasan on duck (0).

Peshawar Zalmi team:

Mohammad Hafeez, DJ Malan, Kamran Akmal†, EJG Morgan, Haris Sohail, DJG Sammy*, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Asghar, Wahab Riaz, CJ Jordan, Hasan Ali.

Twenty20 debut – Abrar Ahmed (Karachi Kings)

Umpires – Ahmed Shahab (Pakistan) and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan)

TV umpire – Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan)

Match referee – RS Mahanama (Sri Lanka)

Reserve umpire – Shozab Raza (Pakistan)