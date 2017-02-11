PM Nawaz Sharif urges Sindh governor’s role as bridge between federal, Sindh governments

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said the Governor Sindh should play an instrumental role and “act as a bridge between the federal government and the Government of Sindh” for the effective implementation of development initiatives.

The Prime Minister stated this in a meeting with Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair at the PM House.

The Prime Minister said the federal government was focusing on development of Sindh, both at urban and rural levels.

He said his government had initiated several projects for the people of Sindh related to energy, infrastructure and social sectors.

“With mutual consensus of all stakeholders, we acted for bringing peace in Karachi and by the grace of Almighty Allah, law and order situation has substantially improved”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said the federal government was working on various energy projects in Sindh including Port Qasim Power Plant, Engro Thar Power project, Jhimpir Wind Power Project and Thar Mine Mouth Oracle Project.

Nawaz Sharif recalled that last week he inaugurated the completed section of Karachi to Hyderabad Motorway M-9 to facilitate people of Sindh.

“We have also included Karachi Circular Railway project in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and work on Green Line mass transit project is in full swing,” he said. The PM said K4 and Lyari Expressway project was also being supported by the federal government. Zubair thanked the Prime Minister for reposing trust in him and said he would perform his duties for the benefit of the people of Sindh. He also stated that he would further strengthen the link between the federal and provincial governments. APP