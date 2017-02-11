PCB says exemplary punishment to be given to players, if found guilty

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Shahriyar Khan said that on match fixing English courts and International Cricket Council have shown little leniency but PCB will ensure that strict action will be taken if the duo, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Lateef, are found involved.

Chairman PCB Shahryar Khan on his arrival in Karachi, confirmed that there were evidence and that they [PCB investigators] are gathering further evidence.

“We have evidence, definitely have evidence. We have proof against a few, and are trying to gather evidence against more,” he told media in Karachi.

“We need to be very strict with such people who are trying to corrupt the game, we’ll give exemplary punishment to corrupt elements,” he reaffirmed.