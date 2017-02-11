Pakistani rulers would make Japan bankrupt even: Sirajul Haq

FAISALABAD: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, said that if Pakistan’s corrupt rulers were imposed on Japan only for two years, they would make that country a bankrupt.



Addressing the Faisalabad district Bar on Saturday, he said that the outgoing Vice President of the United States had to sell his house for the treatment of his son whereas Pakistan’s Prime Minister and his sons were exchanging gifts of billions.

He said that all state institutions in the country were running in heavy losses while the factories and business of the ruling family were rolling out billions as profits. He said when the Prime Minister was asked about the resources of his earnings, he got infuriated and accused the questioner of ill intention.

“If the Prime Minister has Allah Din’s lamp, I would request him to lend it to the nation for a few days so that the country was able to pay IMF and World Bank loans,” he remarked.

Sirajul Haq stressed that Pakistan had come into being through the struggle of an advocate and not a feudal lord of industrialist. He urged the bar members to support the JI for making the country corruption free. He said that the JI leadership was free from corruption as had been testified even by the Supreme Court.

Sirajul Haq reiterated that the JI’s war was not against any person or party and added that if the Prime Minister did something good, the JI would be the first to appreciate that. If the Prime Minister raises his voice for the Dr. A’fia Siddiqi’s release, the whole nation would salute him, he added.

He said the US wanted to divide the Pakistani nation into Shias and Sunnis to plunge the country into a civil war. He said the world colonialism was uniting against Islam and the Muslims.

He said that the people who had been living in five marla houses in the past had built palaces spread over two acres due to loot and plunder. He said the culture of the rulers did not match with that of the ruled and added that the JI wanted to throw out the elite culture from the country.

Sirajul Haq said the rulers had detained Hafiz Muhammad Saeed to assure Trump that all his dictates would be blindly followed. However, he was sure that the days of US slaves were numbered. He said that Pakistan had been achieved in the name of Islam and not to be a liberal/ secular state.

The JI chief assured the lawyers of full support in his demand for a High Court Bench at Faisalabad.

President of Faisalabad Bar Rana Ali Abbas welcomed the JI chief on the occasion. Leader of the JI parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly, Dr Syed Wasee Akhtar, was also present.