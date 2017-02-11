Pakistani fishermen held in Yemen for over decade return home

ISLAMABAD: Seven Pakistani fishermen who were languishing in Yemen prison for a decade returned to Pakistan early Saturday.



The fishermen who hail from Balochistan and Sindh’s coastal areas had crossed international water boundaries 10 years ago and were taken into custody by Yemeni authorities.

The fishermen had been held at Sanaa Central Prison and were released as a result of collaboration between the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The freed Pakistanis reached Islamabad early Saturday morning in a private airline flight via Doha.