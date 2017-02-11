One child dead, 4 injured in Bajur Agency blast

KHAR: One student was killed and four others injured in a roadside bomb blast in Barang area of Bajur Agency on Friday morning.

According to the political administration, a school vehicle was carrying students to a private school when the explosion took place, injuring five students on the spot.

The injured were shifted to Khar hospital where one of the injured child succumbed to his injuries.

The political administration and security forces cordoned off the area after the blast and launched search operation for the miscreants.

Meanwhile the Special Police Unit (SPU) arrested a wanted terrorists during an operation in Peshawar on Friday.

The SPU team on an intelligence reported conducted raid in Tehkal area of the provincial capital, Peshawar. During crackdown, a terrorist identified as Ijaz and hailing from district Swabi was arrested.

The nabbed terrorist was involved in attacks on security forces and other terrorist activities and he was shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation. INP