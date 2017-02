Gladiators win toss, opt to field first against Kings

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and decided to field first against Kumar Sangakara’s Karachi kings in fifth T20 twenty international played here on Saturday at Dubai International Stadium.



Quetta Gladiators faced off against Karachi Kings twice in last year’s PSL, winning both of the matches.

Lahore Qalandars’ opener Jason Roy smashed a fifty as he guided his side to a six-wicket win over Islamabad United.

Squads: Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Kevin Pietersen, Ahmad Shehzad, Luke Wright, Umar Gul, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Tymal Mills, Zulfiqar Babar, Saad Nasim, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Mir Hamza, Hassan Khan, Noor Wali, Bismillah Khan, Thisara Perera, Rilee Rossouw, Nathan McCullum, Mahmudullah.

Karachi Kings: Kumar Sangakkara, Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Babar Azam, Ravi Bopara, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Saifullah Bangash, Shahzaib Hasan, Sohail Khan, Kieron Pollard, Ryan Mclaren, Khurram Manzoor, Kashif Bhatti, Abrar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Mahela Jayawardene, Rahat Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Amad Alam.