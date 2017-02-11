First lunar eclipse of 2017 witnessed in Pakistan, other countries

LAHORE: The first lunar eclipse of 2017 was witnessed in Pakistan and many other countries in the wee hours of Saturday.



It was a partial lunar eclipse which started at 3:34 am in Pakistan and it reached its peak at 5:44 am. It ended at 7:53 am as it lasted for over 4 hours.

The eclipse was witnessed in countries of Asia, Africa, Europe and South America. The next lunar eclipse would be witnessed on 31 August.

The first solar eclipse of the year would be witnessed on 26 February but it would not occur in Pakistan.