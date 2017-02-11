Court grants bail to Raja Khurram, wife in Tayyaba torture case after father ‘forgave’ them

ISLAMABAD: A session court on Friday accepted bail plea of additional district and session judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen against furnishing of surety bond of Rs 30 thousands each in Tayyaba torture case after father of the child maid submitted written compromise in the court, stating he is forgiving the accused and would no more pursue the case.

The bail peal of the judge, who was OSD after the case, and his wife was heard by Additional District and Session Judge Raja Asif Mahmood.

During the hearing, Tayyaba’s father Azam submitted an affidavit, stating that he was withdrawing the case against Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen and if they were acquitted or granted bail he would have no objection.

Upon this the court inquired from Azam whether he was giving statement on his free will. He replied that he was giving the statement on his free will and had no pressure whatsoever on him to forgive the accused.

The judge told Azam he had backed out on his statement earlier as well, saying he did not have to be scared as the court would protect him. But Azam assured that he can even give his statement in written form.

Upon this the court asked Tayyaba’s father to read out the statement loudly in the court.

After Azam read out the statement wherein he stated he is forgiving Khurram and his wife in his complete conscience, the judge granted bail to the accused against 30,000 rupees each.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan had taken suo moto notice of the Tayyaba torture case, and after a few hearings it was transferred to the session court.

An inquiry report prepared by the Islamabad police has found additional sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan’s wife Maheen responsible for torture on child maid Tayyaba and her husband of criminal negligence.

Tayyaba, on orders of the Supreme Court, is staying at an orphanage Sweet Homes till the completion of this case. INP