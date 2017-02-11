Cooperation between int’l navies vital to counter terrorism, piracy: PM Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday said cooperation between international navies was imperative to counter the threats of terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy.

In a message on Pakistan Navy’s Multinational Exercise AMAN-17, the Prime Minister said Pakistan being a major stakeholder in maritime security of Arabian Sea was fully committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and lawful maritime order.

He said the maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean were both multidimensional and multifaceted. Threats like maritime terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy have acquired international dimensions, he added.

The Prime Minister said cooperation between international navies was therefore imperative to counter these emerging threats.

“I am confident that AMAN-17 will be a big stride towards this direction,” the Prime Minister said.

He said Pakistan’s geo-strategic prominence capitalized with the launching of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, will become a `Game Changer’ for the region.

He said the mega project offers multitude of regional and trans-regional economic prospects especially in the maritime sphere.

The growing reliance on maritime highways with their enormous economic benefits have accentuated the need for keeping a safe and secure environment at sea.

He also extended a very warm welcome to all the participants who have travelled from across the seas to participate in the multinational exercise AMAN-17. APP