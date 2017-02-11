CJP takes notice of ‘Jacobabad Jirga that Wani two young girls’

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice on a news report that on an allegation of illicit relations, a Jirga was held at Jacobabad by the notables of locality.

The Jirga had ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs.1,300,000/- and in default whereof two daughters (aged 4 & 8 years) of elder brother of the accused were ordered to be given in marriage to the family of the complainant.

Taking the cognizance of alleged decision of Jirga, the Chief Justice has called report from DIG Larkana, Sindh.

As per details, last month an illegal tribal Jirga was hled in Thul Tehsil of Jacobabad, which had imposed a fine of Rs1.3 million on a poor labourer, declaring him Kari. Upon his failure to pay the fine, the Jirgah had ordered the labourer to give his two daughters Fahmida, 9, and Sughra, 4, in ‘Vani’.

The poor labourer Muhammad Hashim Khoso had protest outside Jacobabad Press Club against the decision, saying that he can’t manage Rs1.3 million to pay the fine.

He had appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan and other high officials to provide justice to him. Agencies