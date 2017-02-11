Balochistan, Sindh getting full attention for development: PM Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD:Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today (Friday) and discussed issues pertaining to development projects and law and order in the province.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister stated that the federal government is focused on development of Balochistan which was ignored by the previous governments.

“We have made Balochistan as hub of development through investment in road and energy sectors,” in addition to development of most modern Gwadar Port and international airport the, he said.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah Zehri thanked the premier for extending maximum support to the people and the government of Balochistan.

He said the law and order situation was improving day by day and people appreciate all round development in the Province.

The Chief Minister hoped that the unemployment problem would be resolved as the CPEC progresses. INP