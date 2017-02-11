153 deported Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia reach Lahore

LAHORE: At least 153 deported Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia reached Lahore through a special airline of the kingdom on Friday. The deportees include 148 men and five women.

The people were allowed to leave for their homes after action deemed appropriate by the FIA immigration authorities at Allama Iqbal International airport.

A report published by Saudi Gazette illustrates that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has deported at least 39000 Pakistanis in last four months.

Saudi newspaper stated that deportations were carried out for violating rules of residence and work. INP