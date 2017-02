CHAMAN: At least two people including a woman died and six others were injured in multiple collision of vehicles here on Friday.



Levies sources said that a truck and two cars collided with each other near Saranan area at Chaman Highway, Chaman. Woman among two people died in the accident and six others sustained injured who were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The police impounded the all three vehicles and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.