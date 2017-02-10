Two children injured in firing, 15 suspects held with arms in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Two children were injured in firing of two brothers over domestic disputes. The security forces arrested 15 suspects and recovered arms during search operation here on Thursday.

According to details, two brothers Sabir Khan and Iraq Khan after hot of words over domestic issues opened fire at each other in village Ghundi Sardar Kaley of tehsil Jamrud in Khyber Agency. Two children Arafat and Muhammad Yousaf were injured in the firing and shifted to hospital for treatment. The security forces during search operation against outlaws in Jamrud arrested 15 suspects. Arms recovered from possession of the detainees who were being interrogated. INP