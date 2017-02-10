Turkey sets April 16 for vote to expand Erdogan powers

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday rubber-stamped controversial constitutional changes that will boost his powers, paving the way for a referendum on the legislation in April.



The government says the proposals to create an executive presidency will simplify the government structure, but opponents fear they will lead to one-man rule in Turkey.

“Turkey has reached a major crossroads to change its governance system,” Erdogan said in a speech on Friday.

“God willing, my beloved people are going to the ballot box on April 16.” Parliament in January approved a new 18-article constitution to create an executive presidency in the NATO member state along the lines of the system in France and the United States.

Brawls erupted between lawmakers during debates over the bill, highlighting the divisive nature of the changes, the most far-reaching constitutional shift since the creation of modern Turkey in 1923.

Erdogan is seen by critics as increasingly autocratic after 14 years in power as both prime minister and president.

And Western allies have been alarmed that a massive crackdown on the media and suspects linked to last year’s failed military coup signals a shift towards authoritarianism.

But his supporters say the changes are necessary for effective government and to avoid fragile and unstable coalitions that were a feature of Turkey’s political scene in the past.

Erdogan approved the legislation six months after the failed July coup in which a rogue military faction attempted to oust him from power.

Under the new constitution, the president will have strengthened executive powers to directly appoint top public officials including ministers.

The post of prime minister, currently held by Erdogan loyalist Binali Yildirim, would be replaced with one or more vice presidents.

The bill also calls for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held at the same time, with the draft giving November 3, 2019 as the date of the next ballot.