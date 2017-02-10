Turkey likely to sell its T129 helicopters to Pakistan

ISTANBUL: Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) General Manager Temel Kotil has said that TAI is actively working to land a T-129 sale with Pakistan, Milliyet reported this week. He was speaking at an event hosted by İstanbul Düşünce Vakfı (Istanbul Thought Foundation).

A T-129 was sent to Pakistan for tests in June 2016, in which its hot-and-high and endurance capabilities were examined.

TAI is also capable of exporting the T-129, particularly its CTS800 turboshaft (developed by Honeywell and Rolls-Royce), indicating that the company has the requisite export licenses.

Kotil reportedly claimed that TAI “will sell [T-129s] to Pakistan in the coming months.”

TAI acquired the T-129 from AgustaWestland as part of the Turkish Armed Forces’ (TSK) requirement for new attack helicopters in 2008. The platform’s production was entirely transferred to Turkey.

Aselsan and Roketsan are providing the T-129’s onboard electronics and munitions, respectively. The Turkish company Meteksan is testing a millimeter wave radar for the T-129. TAI and the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM) consider Pakistan as a major prospective client, one that can provide the T-129 a strong “reference” for the aircraft, TAI and the Turkish defence industry. Agencies