Three terrorist suspects held with explosives

By News Desk -
8

PESHAWAR: The Special Police Unit (SPU) arrested three terrorists of a banned outfit hailing from tribal agency besides recovering explosives during a crackdown here on Friday.

The SPU team conducted operation against the militants at Ring Road area of the provincial capital Peshawar.

During operation three terrorists of a defunct organization were apprehended with five kilogram explosives.

The police took the recovered explosives into custody and the nabbed terrorists stated to be hailing from Mohmand Agency were being interrogated.

Print Friendly
SHARE
News Desk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY