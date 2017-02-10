Three terrorist suspects held with explosives

PESHAWAR: The Special Police Unit (SPU) arrested three terrorists of a banned outfit hailing from tribal agency besides recovering explosives during a crackdown here on Friday.



The SPU team conducted operation against the militants at Ring Road area of the provincial capital Peshawar.

During operation three terrorists of a defunct organization were apprehended with five kilogram explosives.

The police took the recovered explosives into custody and the nabbed terrorists stated to be hailing from Mohmand Agency were being interrogated.