Tayyaba torture case: Father pardons accused sessions judge, his wife

ISLAMABAD: The father of child Tayyaba, who was allegedly tortured by the family of a serving additional and sessions judge, on Friday withdrew from the case.

During hearing of the Tayyaba torture case in the additional session court here, the father of the victim child Azam withdrew from the case against ADSJ Raja Khurram and his wife. He told the court that he had pardoned the accused.

The court observed that no decision has so far been made regarding bail of the accused.

Azam told the court that had come under pressure in the Supreme Court as the case was unfounded.

He said that he was ready to give in writing about withdrawing from the case.