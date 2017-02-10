Students protest over deaths of four fellows in road accident

KARACHI: Students of Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST) staged a protest at University Road over the death of four students of the varsity in recent road accidents.

The students blocked University Road for traffic and threatened to stay put till their demands are met. They said that the under-construction road should be completed at the earliest.

SP Gulshan Dr Fahad has reached the spot to negotiate with students.

On Friday (today) a university student who was injured in a road accident last week succumbed to her wounds. On Thursday, at least four people including three students were killed and nine injured when a bus overturned near Baitul Mukarram Masjid on University road.

The main thoroughfare that connects NIPA till Hassan Square has been under-construction since last month, making it a nightmare for commuters.

In a separate incident earlier today, a 22-year-old boy was killed when a bus ran him over at Patel P