Sri Lanka bowl in final international

CENTURION, South Africa: Sri Lanka won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the fifth and final one-day international at Super Sport Park on Friday.



With the possibility of thunderstorms and a history of teams chasing successfully at Centurion, South African captain AB de Villiers said that he would also have bowled if he had won the toss.

South Africa, seeking to complete a 5-0 sweep that would put them at the top of the International Cricket Council one-day rankings, picked what is probably their strongest side, with Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo returning in place of Dwaine Pretorius and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka also made two changes, with Suranga Lakmal replacing Nuwan Kulasekera and Jeffrey Vandersay in for Lakshan Sandakan.

Teams:

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Sandan Weerakkody, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)