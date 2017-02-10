Rafael Nadal skips Rotterdam to rest after Australian Open

MADRID: Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will sit out the upcoming Rotterdam Open after doctors told him he needed rest after his run to the Australian Open final.

“I’m very sorry I won’t be able to play but the Australian Open took a lot out of me,” Nadal said.

“And my doctors are insisting I take it easy and get sufficient rest before playing again so as to avoid any fresh bout of injuries,” said the Mallorcan.

His old foe Roger Federer got the better of him in an epic Australian Open final winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3.

Nadal should be back at Acapulco in the week beginning February 27.