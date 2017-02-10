Rossouw, spinners help Quetta clinch thriller

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators beaten Lahore Qalandars by eight runs in second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) played here on Friday at Dubai International Stadium.

Debutant Karachi born Hasan Khan was declared man of the match who bowl brilliantly by picking up two wickets in 2.4 overs.

Rilee Rossouw contributed 60 runs in Gladiators teams total while Asad Shafiq scored 29 runs for Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta take the wicket that matters as Sunil Narine is bowled out by Tymal Mills, who gave him no time to react with the full and fast delivery.

In response Lahore Qalandars were all out for 128 in 18.4 overs. Sunil Narine and Grantt Elliot were top scorers for the team Qalandars scoring 26, 26 runs respectively.

Umar Akmal added 0 runs in the team’s total caught by Perera on Anwar Ali’s delivery.