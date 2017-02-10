PM Nawaz says govt giving top priority to progress in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri on Friday called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the PM House.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to ongoing development projects and law and order situation in Balochsitan came under discussion.

The prime minister said that Balochistan was ignored by the previous governments. However, the existing government was focusing on development in the province.

The government has put the province on the track to development by laying down communication network and investment, the prime minster added.

He said that the development of Balochistan was on top of his priorities.