Pakistan to face England on Saturday in World Blind T20 semifinal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take on England on Saturday (February 11) in the semifinal of the World Blind Twenty20 in Bangalore, India.

India will be playing Sri Lanka in the other semifinal. Pakistan has so far remained unbeaten in the World Blind T20, and has won all their nine league matches of the tournament. Pakistan recorded its ninth consecutive win against Australia by a huge margin of 147 runs. Pakistan won their eighth match beating West Indies by 182 runs and also set three other world records.

Pakistan sealed their seventh victory in the World Blind Twenty20 defeating Bangladesh by 151 runs. Pakistan axed South Africa by nine wickets in their sixth match. Pakistan recorded a ten-wicket triumph over Nepal in their fifth match.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in their fourth match. Pakistan sealed a victory over India by seven wickets in their third match. Pakistan thrashed England by 97 runs in their second match. Pakistan beat New Zealand by ten wickets in the first match.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Secretary, Bilal Satti said he is hopeful to see a Pakistan-India final in the World Blind T20. Pakistan had also reached the final of the first World Blind T20 but lost to India.