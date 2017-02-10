Pakistan Navy’s four-day “Aman 2017” joint exercises begin

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy’s four-day “Aman-2017” joint exercises have begun here on Friday.

In this connection, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the PNS Dockyard. Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion.

The “Aman 2017” joint exercises will continue till from Feb 14.

According to Pakistan Navy navies from 36 countries will participate in the joint exercises that are held every two years.

The “Aman 2017” joint exercises were first conducted in 2007.

The countries taking part in the “Aman 2017” joint exercises included Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Qatar, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Maldives, Bahrain, China, Oman, Morocco, Italy, Iran, Indonesia, France, Nigeria, Denmark, Russia, Japan, Italy, Turkey, Iran, South Africa, Malaysia, Egypt, France, Philippines, North Sudan, Brazil, Kazakhistan, Australia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom and the US.