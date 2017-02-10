Over 1.5m people forced to flee South Sudan since 2013: UNHCR

GENEVA: More than 1.5 million people have fled South Sudan since conflict broke out in the African nation in December 2013, while a further 2.1 million people have been internally displaced, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said Friday.



“UNHCR is extremely alarmed at the ongoing pace of displacement in South Sudan,” it said in a statement.

“We are appealing on all parties involved in the conflict for an urgent peaceful resolution of the crisis, without which, thousands continue to arrive in South Sudan’s neighboring countries,” it added.

According to latest figures, most of those who have been forced to flee their homes have fled to Uganda where 698,000 people have sought refuge.

Ethiopia is hosting a further 342,000 refugees, while 305,000 are in Sudan, 89,000 in Kenya, 68,000 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 4,900 in the Central African Republic.

The refugee agency warned that over 60 percent of those forced to flee ongoing fighting between factions loyal to South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar are children, many of whom are showing alarming levels of malnutrition.

“UNHCR is encouraged by the welcome South Sudanese refugees have received in the neighboring countries, but remains extremely worried by the lack of resources to handle one of the world’s largest refugee crisis,” the refugee agency continued.

“In 2017, we are seeking 782 million U.S. dollars for regional operations inside South Sudan and the neighboring host countries,” it added.