One killed, three injured over land dispute

KHAIRPUR: One person was killed, while three others injured in an armed clash over land dispute in Khairpur.



According to details, armed clash started among the two groups of Mangnejo tribe over dispute of a government plot and as a result Waheed Mangnejo was killed on the spot and three others were injured, who were shifted to Civil Hospital.

The A-section police took the body of deceased into custody and later handed over to the heirs after autopsy.

No case was registered and no one was arrested by police, till the filing of this report.