JI Minorities’ Wing demands security of Muslim minorities across the World

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Minorities Wing leader Younus Sohan Massih has said that unfortunately minorities across the world are being targeted more than ever.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Thursday, he said that the situation is a burden over conscience of global community

He said that the rising crimes against minorities be it in Pakistan, United Kingdom or the United States, should be condemned.

The minority leader, associated with the JI, took up several incidents of hatred based violence against Muslim minorities in the Western Countries.

He was of the view that it was an obligation upon the governments across the world to bring this religion based violence and hate to an end.

Sohan Advocate also urged people across the world to promote peace and harmony towards minorities in their respective countries.

He strictly condemned the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), United Nations and international NGOs over their criminal silence on inhuman behavior meted to minorities in India, Myanmar and other countries

He also urged Pope Francis and other religious leaders to raise their voice and play their due role so as to provide relief to minorities across the world.