Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan suspended under anti-corruption code

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provisionally suspended Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan under its Anti-Corruption Code on Friday.

According to PCB’s press release, both Islamabad United players were suspended under PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code part of an ongoing investigation into an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the Pakistan Super League which started in Dubai yesterday (Thursday).

They will be suspended and the rigorous and wide-ranging investigation by PCB supported by the International Cricket Council (ICC) will continue as part of collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport.

According to PCB sources, both the players were caught by PCB’s security and anti-corruption officer Col Azam on Thursday night while connecting with suspected people.

Sources said both the players have confessed to be in contact with the suspected people, with their international careers now at verge of being ended.

An official of PCB has confirmed that players are being sent back to home following the case.

Najam Sethi, the chairman of PSL said that PSL and PCB will not tolerate any corrupt activities. However, he didn’t further elaborate further details of the case.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case, however this investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sport. We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate,” said Sethi.

“The investigation of the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit backed by the ICC ACU has been effective in dealing with this case to date and we will continue to work in the closest collaboration as the investigation proceeds. We are all absolutely committed to relentlessly pursuing anyone who would seek to damage the integrity of our sport,” he added.

Sharjeel Khan, who made his Test debut earlier this year against Australia, has also represented Pakistan in 25 ODIs and 15 T20Is.

Khalid Latif has played 5 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Pakistan.

The PCB said that it will not make any further comment on matter in respect of the ongoing investigations.