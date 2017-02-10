Jason Chaffetz faces harsh criticism during packed town hall

UTAH: Jason Chaffetz, the American Rep. on Thursday faced loud boos from audience who grilled him from probing planned perenthood to Trump’s tax returns at town hall.

On the occasion, a young girl from the constituents asked Chaffetz to share his plans to safeguard water and air. On his reply that he supports everything that has been said or written and energy strategy that also includes mining for coal, the constituents booed.

The Republican told the gathering at a Salt Lake City’s high school that he extends support for solar energy. But, this may have negative affect on wildlife and animals in the country, he added.

The constituents loudly boos to his speech, to which, the chief of the House Oversight Committee shouted repeatedly “hold on” and “give me a second”.

On the occasion, dozens of people were standing outside the town hall carrying placards and chanting slogans “vote him out”. Security personnel arrested and handcuffed a woman.

Earlier, the Republican had voiced hope that President Trump would cancel the recently-named Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.