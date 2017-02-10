India pressures Pakistan by asking for Masood Azhar ban: Chinese state media

ISLAMABAD: Under the guise of counter-terrorism, India is merely trying to increase military pressure on Pakistan by repeatedly trying to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar sanctioned at the UN, Chinese state media said on Thursday.

An editorial in a state-run paper added China is willing to work with India on counterterrorism, but never at the cost of regional instability, an indication that Beijing is unlikely to cooperate with New Delhi on any issue that would seemingly strengthen its hand against Islamabad.

A day after the Chinese government dismissed India’s outrage at Beijing for again coming between Azhar and a UN ban by saying there was no “consensus” at the Security Council, state-controlled media seemingly took up the cudgel for close ally, Pakistan.

“India has its own reasons to have Azhar listed as a terrorist. However, observers are also worried that under the defence of counterterrorism crusade, India can increase its military pressure on Pakistan, thus risking escalating tension between the two countries,” the nationalistic tabloid Global Times, often known to publish articles critical of India, said in an editorial on Thursday.

“Chinese analysts said they believe India did not provide enough evidence to support its proposals as evidence is required not only because of the need to maintain the UN’s authority, but also because of the complexities in the region,” the editorial said.

The editorial portrayed China as a champion of UN rules and procedures and “caught” in the tension between India and Pakistan.

“The India-Pakistan feud has been a thorny issue in South Asia for a long time and China is caught in the middle, given geographic and geopolitical proximities to the two,” it said.

It depicted China, which plays by the rules and not strategic interests, as a victim of the Indian media.

“What is troublesome is some Indian media view China with prejudice and overly interpret China’s moves especially after China and Pakistan hastened the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project,” the editorial said.

“Unlike Indian media’s criticism of China’s veto, Pakistani media reported that people in the country welcome the news, which reflects the deep divisions among people in the two countries”.

China, according to the newspaper, must maintain regional order.

“Any India-Pakistan confrontation may bring other players into the region, which would complicate the situation.”

The blame is on India for not being able to convince all the countries.

“China supports India’s efforts at curbing terrorism. India can work more to bring all the parties to reach a consensus over the issue instead of only blaming China for its failed attempts,” it added.

China, of course is aware that terrorism is a “burning” issue.

“China has also set up anti-terror mechanisms with India in this regard. In the future, China will enhance anti-terror cooperation with India but regional peace and stability will always be a priority,” the editorial said.