700 grams of heroin found in PIA aircraft at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Around 700 grams of heroin worth Rs 7 million were found in the hidden compartments of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft at Jinnah International Airport on Thursday, according to a customs department spokesman.

The official said the plane had come from Kuala Lumpur and was bound for Peshawar. He added that the personnel of Pakistan Customs Preventive deployed at the departure section of Jinnah International Airport searched the aircraft on a tip-off. However, this was not the first time heroin was found in the plane.

On January 4, Airport Security Force (ASF) thwarted a passenger’s attempt to smuggle heroin on a Saudi Arabia-bound airplane at Islamabad airport. Security authorities recovered 1.25 kilograms of contraband hidden away in bottles of branded dietary fiber (Ispaghol), ASF sources had informed. INP