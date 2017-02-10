Governor Sindh calls on PM Nawaz

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair called on the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday and discussed progress of different developmental projects in Karachi.

Nawaz Sharif, during the meeting, said the federal government is focusing on development of Sindh both at urban and rural parts.

PM said the government has initiated several projects for the people of Sindh including energy, infrastructure and social sectors.

“With mutual consensus of all stakeholders, we acted for bringing peace in Karachi and by the grace of Almighty, law and order situation has substantially improved”, stated the PM.

He recalled that last week he inaugurated the completed section of Karachi to Hyderabad Motorway M-9 to facilitate people of Sindh.

Also included Karachi circular railway project in CPEC and work on green line mass transit project is in full swing.

The premier said that K4 and Lyari expressway project is also being supported by the federal government.

PM stated that Governor Sindh should play an instrumental role and act as a bridge between the Federal Government and the Government of Sindh so that development initiatives are effectively implemented in time.