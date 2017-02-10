Engine of plane catches fire at New York’s JF Kennedy airport

NEW YORK: Engine of an Argentinian airliner caught fire just before take-off here at the John F Kennedy Airport, officials said.

They said that engine of Buenos Aires caught fire moments before take off at the JF Kennedy airport.

The airport and rescue officials said that situation was under control now as no one was injured in the incident.

Fire tenders have been called in at the scene after flames came out from the engine of the plane, a local television reported.

In a message posted on Twitter, the New York City Fire Department said that the its rescue teams have arrived at the airport soon after getting news of fire.

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and News Jersey said that the pilot of the ill-fated Argentinian plane had reported late Thursday night of the engine fire moments before take-off.

Steve Coleman that the plane was taxied to the gate for examination.