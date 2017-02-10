Court grants bail to CJP’s fake advisor

ISLAMABAD: A lower court of Islamabad Thursday granted the bail to an accused in a case of impersonation as advisor to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Asif Mehmood heard the case filed by the accused Syed Athar Naeem Abbas.

The court accepted the bail against the surety bonds worth Rs 100,000.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the court that the accused had been involved in harassing the officials of commerce ministry through phone calls pretending himself as advisor to the CJP.

The FIA arrested Naeem Abbas after registering a first information report on the complaint lodged by an assistant registrar of Supreme Court. APP